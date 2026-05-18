Major differences remain between Iranian and US negotiating texts despite changes in Washington’s latest draft, the IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency reported citing an informed source close to Tehran’s negotiating team who accused the United States of “excessive demands” and “lack of realism.”

“Iran’s frozen assets must be returned to the Iranian people in a clear and definitive manner, and paper promises are of no use,” the source said, adding that disagreements remain over the release of the funds despite some US assurances.

The source also said Tehran was serious about demanding compensation from the United States over the March war. Washington, the source said, has spoken of establishing a development and reconstruction fund but remains far from Iran’s demands on the amount and other issues.

The source dismissed US demands on Iran’s nuclear program as “political excuses” and said Washington was still trying to link talks on ending the war to the nuclear issue.

“The Americans must understand that Iran will by no means agree to ending the war in exchange for nuclear commitments,” the source said.

The source added that Iran has no intention of building nuclear weapons and that the claim was “an excuse and deception” by the United States, saying Tehran’s latest text also emphasized that position.