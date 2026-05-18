Alcatel Submarine Networks, the world’s largest cable-laying company, has paused subsea cable repair operations in the Persian Gulf after Iran demanded permits and “protection fees” for seabed infrastructure, maritime AI company Windward said on Monday.

Alcatel issued force majeure notices for Persian Gulf operations, effectively pausing repair crews in waters near the conflict zone, Windward said.

The pause comes as the IRGC has demanded foreign cable operators obtain Iranian permits and pay “protection fees” to maintain seabed infrastructure in Iranian territorial waters.

Of the dozens of submarine cables crossing the Persian Gulf, only two — FALCON and GBI — pass directly through Iranian territorial waters, according to telecommunications research company TeleGeography cited in the report.

Windward said the key risk was that damaged cables could remain unrepaired if repair vessels cannot safely enter or work in the area.