Iran’s new Hormuz authority says passage without Tehran's permission illegal
Iran’s newly announced Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) warned that any passage through the Strait of Hormuz without permission from Iranian authorities would be considered illegal.
"Navigation within the introduced boundaries of the Strait of Hormuz, which were previously determined by the Armed Forces and authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is contingent upon full coordination with these entities, and passage without permission will be considered illegal," the PGSA said in a post on X Monday.