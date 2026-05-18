Iran's updated proposal for a deal to end the war is not a meaningful improvement and is insufficient for a deal, Axios reported citing a senior US official and a source briefed on the issue.

The US will have to continue the negotiations "through bombs" if Iran won't shift its position, the US official was quoted as saying.

The report said Tehran's new proposal includes more words on Iran's commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon, but no detailed commitments about suspending uranium enrichment or handing over its existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The US official quoted by Axios also said no sanctions relief will happen "for free" without reciprocal action by Iran, after Iranian state media claimed the US had agreed to waive Iran's oil sanctions during the negotiations.

