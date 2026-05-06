Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he held “constructive talks” with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, posting the message in Chinese on X in a pointed signal of Tehran’s effort to emphasize ties with Beijing.

Araghchi said both sides reaffirmed Iran’s right to safeguard its “national sovereignty and national dignity,” and said Tehran appreciated China’s four-point proposal for upholding and promoting regional peace and stability.

He added that Iran “trusts” China and expects Beijing to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and “stopping war,” while supporting the establishment of a new post-war regional architecture that can coordinate development and security.