President Donald Trump said it was “too soon” to prepare for face-to-face peace talks with Iran despite reports that Washington and Tehran were nearing a framework agreement to end the war, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

“I don’t think so,” Trump told the newspaper when asked whether preparations should begin for a possible trip to Pakistan for a peace signing ceremony.

“I think we’ll do it - it’s too far,” he added. “No, it’s too much.”

The comments came after reports that the US and Iran were moving closer to a memorandum aimed at ending the 67-day conflict.

Trump earlier said on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen to all shipping if Iran accepted the proposed deal, warning that otherwise US bombing would resume at greater intensity.