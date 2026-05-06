President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to all shipping, including Iran, if Tehran agrees to terms under discussion with Washington.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end,” Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.

He said a “highly effective Blockade” would allow the Strait of Hormuz to remain “OPEN TO ALL, including Iran.”

Trump also warned that if Iran does not agree, “the bombing starts,” adding that military action would be carried out “at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”