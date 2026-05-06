An Iranian news outlet linked to the country’s armed forces denied reports that Tehran had agreed to remove enriched uranium from the country as part of talks with the United States.

Defa Press, which is affiliated with the Iranian military, said on Wednesday that removing uranium from Iran had been “completely and irreversibly” ruled out in diplomacy, citing what it described as information from senior Iranian diplomatic officials.

The outlet also dismissed reports that Iran and the US had agreed on a 14-point memorandum aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries, describing them as part of a media campaign by “enemy security-linked outlets.”

The comments came after Axios reported Washington and Tehran were nearing an agreement tied to the war, sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program.