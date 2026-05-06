Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei dismissed an Axios report about a possible agreement between Iran and the United States, saying Washington would not achieve through war what it failed to gain in negotiations.

“The Axios text is a list of American wishes rather than reality,” Rezaei wrote on X on Wednesday.

He said the United States would not obtain in “a failed war” what it could not secure in direct talks with Iran.

Rezaei also warned that Iran was ready to respond if the United States or its allies took further action.