German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday he remained committed to strong transatlantic relations despite disagreements with US President Donald Trump over the war involving Iran.

“We have a disagreement, but I can live with that,” Merz told broadcaster ZDF.

“I'll continue to speak my mind in the future. I'll talk it over with him,” he added.

Merz said he speaks regularly with Trump and that “a good partnership has to be able to withstand differences of opinion.”

Trump and Merz have recently exchanged criticism over efforts to end the conflict with Iran. Trump said the German leader “did not know what he was talking about” after Merz said Iran was humiliating the US in negotiations.