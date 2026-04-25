Iran Air resumes Tehran-Mashhad flights after 56-day halt
Iran Air said it operated its first scheduled Tehran-Mashhad-Tehran flight on Saturday after a 56-day suspension.
Iran Air said it operated its first scheduled Tehran-Mashhad-Tehran flight on Saturday after a 56-day suspension.
A new multi-use parking facility in Tehran will open soon and can house thousands of people during emergencies, a local official said.
The site, known as Etamad parking in District 10, will operate as a parking garage in normal conditions and serve as a shelter in a crisis.
The facility has about 2,600 square meters of space across four underground levels and capacity for 275 vehicles.
Turkey could consider taking part in demining operations in the Strait of Hormuz following a possible Iran-US peace agreement, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.
Speaking in London, Fidan said a multinational technical team would likely handle mine-clearing efforts after any deal and that Turkey would have “no problem” participating.
He added Ankara would reassess its role if such a coalition became involved in renewed conflict and said issues related to Iran’s nuclear programme could be resolved in the next round of talks in Pakistan.
India is likely to divest its stake in Iran’s Chabahar port to a local entity ahead of the expiry of a US sanctions waiver, Business Insider reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The report said the move would allow operations at the strategic port to continue while avoiding sanctions risks, with the possibility of transferring control back to India once restrictions are lifted.
Chabahar is seen as key to India’s access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan.
Iran has reopened Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport, with the first flights departing on Saturday to Istanbul and Muscat on domestic airlines, state media reported, amid an ongoing ceasefire.
Iran executed a man on Saturday over his involvement in January anti-establishment protests, whom authorities said acted on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service.
Judiciary-affiliated media identified him as Erfan Kiani and said his death sentence had been upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out early in the morning.
Authorities said Kiani led a group in the central city of Isfahan that carried out acts including damaging public and private property, setting fires, using Molotov cocktails, blocking roads and attacking security forces during the unrest.
State media described him as a key figure in efforts to create “fear and chaos,” framing the case as part of what officials say is a broader campaign against foreign-backed activity.
The execution comes amid an ongoing crackdown following the January protests, with several people executed in recent weeks on similar charges. Earlier this month, authorities executed two men accused of attempting to storm a military site and access weapons, while another man was put to death over allegations he set fire to a mosque during the unrest.
Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have repeatedly raised concerns over the use of capital punishment in protest-related cases, saying defendants are often convicted in unfair trials and based on confessions obtained under duress.