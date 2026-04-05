Mizan identified the two as Mohammadamin Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast and said their death sentences had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

State media accused the two men of taking part in the protests in January 2026, entering a military site in Tehran, helping damage and set fire to the facility, and trying to reach its weapons storage area.

The report also said authorities accused a group involved in the case of trying to enter military and security sites, including police stations, Basij bases and other restricted locations, with the aim of stealing weapons and military equipment.

The two were among four defendants in the same case who had faced execution, according to Amnesty International.

On Saturday, Iran executed two men , Abolhassan Montazer and Vahid Bani-Amerian, over charges including “armed rebellion,” membership in the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) opposition group and plotting attacks using rocket launchers.

Last week, Iran executed 18-year-old Amirhossein Hatami, who had been convicted in the same case linked to the nationwide anti-government protests that the Islamic Republic repressed in what became its broadest crackdown to date.

In a recent report, Amnesty said 11 men were at risk of imminent execution over participation in the protests. The rights group said they had been subjected to torture and other ill-treatment in detention before being convicted in grossly unfair trials based on forced confessions.