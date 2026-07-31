Replying to a couple who shared photos of a home-cooked steak after losing weight together, the 20-year-old user wrote: "Please don't laugh at me, but one of my dreams is to eat steak once in my life."

The exchange quickly spread across Persian-language social media, drawing more than 750,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

When the couple later revealed their meal had cost around 1.5 million tomans, the user replied: "Sister, I live for three weeks on 1.5 million... what are you talking about?"

Others responded with a mixture of empathy and anger.

"We're not laughing," one user wrote. "We're cursing the ones responsible for making steak one of our dreams."

Another observed that with meat costing around two million tomans per kilogram, "it's clear most of society has never eaten steak."

The exchange reflected a broader reality: for many Iranians, red meat has shifted from an ordinary part of the diet to an occasional luxury—or, for some, an aspiration.

In June 2025, Masoud Rasouli, secretary of the Meat Production and Packaging Association, said annual meat consumption had fallen had fallen to as little as seven kilograms per person from a previous average of 18 kilograms.

While some people still managed to consume around 20 kilograms a year, he said, others no longer ate red meat at all.

The decline has continued amid persistent inflation , repeated currency depreciation, the removal of preferential exchange rates for many essential imports, and the economic effects of conflict and sanctions.

Although the minimum wage rose by around 60 percent in March 2026, analysts say it has failed to keep pace with the cost of a basic nutritional basket, while many households already spend between 50 and 70 percent of their income on housing.

One reply captured the gradual narrowing of everyday diets:

"The most luxurious thing I've eaten in about seven months was an Italian pizza. Honestly, these days I can't even afford grilled chicken."

The shift is visible across many households. Families that once regularly bought red meat have increasingly turned to chicken, then eggs, and in some cases to cheaper staples as rising prices steadily narrowed their choices.

The viral exchange did not reveal an unknown hardship. It simply gave it a sentence, offering many users another way to express both economic despair and political frustration.

One comment perhaps best captured the connection many Iranians drew between everyday hardship and the country's political order:

"Iran will be free soon, and then I'll treat you to a proper steak, God willing."