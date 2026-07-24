The escalation accelerated after President Donald Trump warned that the United States would destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials responded not by narrowing the confrontation but by broadening it, signaling that any future conflict would no longer be confined to military targets or the strategic waterway itself.

Until recently, Iranian messaging had focused largely on asserting its authority over the Strait of Hormuz and threatening commercial shipping.

Since Trump's warning, however, officials and state media have increasingly portrayed bridges, power grids, oil infrastructure and other civilian facilities across the region as legitimate targets in a broader campaign of reciprocal retaliation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded on Wednesday by declaring that Iran would follow an "eye for an eye" doctrine.

"I believe any attack on Iran's bridges, power plants or civilian infrastructure will be met with a powerful and decisive response," he said, warning that retaliation would target not only US assets but also any regional country facilitating such attacks.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio escalated the rhetoric further, saying Trump's Iran policy amounted to "a head for an eye" and warning Tehran it would pay a heavy price for attacks on Americans or US interests.

Iran's chief negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, dismissed Washington's warnings and declared that the confrontation had entered an "either all or none" phase.

"If Iran is prevented from exporting oil or securing its domestic infrastructure, no infrastructure in the region will be safe, and no one will be able to sell oil," he warned.

His remarks reflected a growing effort to frame attacks on Persian Gulf energy infrastructure not simply as retaliation but as an integral part of Iran's deterrence strategy.

State and IRGC-linked media quickly amplified that message.

The IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency quoted senior military sources as saying Iran had a "steel determination" to control the Strait of Hormuz and would strike multiple energy targets across the region in response to any attack on Iranian bridges or power plants.

State television likewise warned that Trump's infrastructure threats "will have no result other than the expansion of the war."

The rhetoric broadened further after Trump said he was considering strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities under Pickaxe Mountain.

In response, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned such an attack would constitute an existential escalation, compelling Iran to target "all interests of America, its allies and supporters" throughout the Middle East.

Not everyone in Tehran supported the increasingly confrontational tone.

Former Iranian ambassador to Germany Hossein Mousavian argued that "continued military confrontation between Iran and the United States will produce no winner and will instead drag the region and the global economy into a costly war of attrition."

Writing in Rouydad24, he said the only viable exit lay in "an immediate return to diplomacy, an agreement on the security of the Strait of Hormuz, and the achievement of a durable nuclear deal."

Yet those voices remain overshadowed by an increasingly reciprocal exchange of threats.

Rubio has warned that Iran "will have to pay a price" if it continues attacking US interests, while Iranian hardliners increasingly argue that accepting a ceasefire itself was a strategic mistake.

Lawmaker Abolfazl Abutorabi told Didban Iran that Washington would have "kissed our boots" had Tehran continued fighting for another two weeks.

The increasingly symmetrical rhetoric suggests both governments are treating attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure not as exceptional acts of escalation but as legitimate retaliation, lowering the threshold for a conflict that could spread well beyond the battlefield and the Strait of Hormuz.