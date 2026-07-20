Iran's role in the Strait of Hormuz are not open to negotiation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Baghaei said Iran's position as a coastal state gave it “legal rights” in the strategic waterway regardless of any memorandum of understanding.

He said recent US and Israeli military attacks, along with what he described as support from some regional countries, underscored the need to prevent the waterway from being used against Iran's security interests.

Baghaei said Iran would work with Oman on measures related to the management and security of the Strait of Hormuz.