Some Arab leaders are not Muslims despite claiming to be, an Iranian lawmaker said, accusing them of only pretending to pray to preserve their rule.

"Some Arab leaders claim to be Muslims, but in reality they are not. They merely go through the motions of prayer to keep their governments in power," Amir Hayat-Moghadam, a member of parliament's National Security Committee, told ILNA.

Hayat-Moghadam said he did not view many Arab leaders as Muslims, while distinguishing them from the people of their countries, whom he described as Muslims.

He said he hoped Arab populations would remove those leaders from power.

Hayat-Moghadam also warned that Iran would retaliate against Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia if attacks on Iran were launched from those countries, saying states hosting US military bases would bear the consequences.