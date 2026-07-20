Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected framing the country's options as a choice between negotiations and war, with spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei saying “diplomacy and defense serve the same national interests.”

"Insisting on the binary choice of negotiations or war is not useful for Iran. Diplomacy does not negate defense, and defense is not incompatible with diplomacy," Baghaei said.

Baghaei said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Majid Mousavi, commander of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, were “pursuing the same objective of safeguarding Iran's national interests, using diplomacy, defense or both simultaneously.”