Iran said it stopped implementing its commitments under a memorandum of understanding with the United States after Washington's actions, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei saying Tehran would only honor the agreement if the other side did the same.

"Iran remained committed to its obligations as long as the other side fulfilled its commitments," Baghaei said. "When the other side stopped implementing its commitments, we also said we would no longer implement ours."

Baghaei said an agreement retained its value only as long as both sides complied with their commitments, adding that otherwise it was "nothing more than a piece of paper."