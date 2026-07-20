Iran has received proposals from mediators seeking to prevent a wider conflict, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.
“Diplomatic efforts have remained active in recent days, and we have received ideas from several mediators,” Baghaei said.
Baghaei said Iran would continue diplomatic efforts to halt US actions while its armed forces responded militarily.
Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected framing the country's options as a choice between negotiations and war, with spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei saying “diplomacy and defense serve the same national interests.”
"Insisting on the binary choice of negotiations or war is not useful for Iran. Diplomacy does not negate defense, and defense is not incompatible with diplomacy," Baghaei said.
Baghaei said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Majid Mousavi, commander of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, were “pursuing the same objective of safeguarding Iran's national interests, using diplomacy, defense or both simultaneously.”
A vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile about eight nautical miles northwest of Oman’s Kumzar, forcing the crew to abandon the ship safely, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.
The fire on board had not been extinguished and the vessel was drifting, UKMTO said.
No environmental impact had been reported, the maritime security agency added.
Several locations in the city of Bushehr were hit in US strikes on Monday morning, the city's governor said.
The governor said multiple sites were targeted minutes earlier and that authorities were assessing the extent of the attacks.
Bushehr has been targeted several times over the past week during the latest wave of US strikes on sites across Iran.
A US strike targeted an area near the Silvaneh district outside Urmia early on Monday, wounding several people, according to a provincial official.
The director general of crisis management in West Azarbaijan Province said the attack struck a location near Silvaneh in the early hours of Monday.
In recent days, reports have indicated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps launched missiles from areas near the city of Urmia.
Kuwait's armed forces said they intercepted drones launched by the Islamic Republic, after explosions were heard across parts of the country early on Monday.
In a statement posted on X, Kuwait's General Staff said the sounds of explosions were caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming drones.
"Everyone is requested to follow the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities," the statement said.