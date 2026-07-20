Iran rejected reports that ambiguity in its memorandum of understanding with the United States contributed to renewed hostilities, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei saying the text was clear.

"The text of the memorandum is completely clear," Baghaei said, adding that “Washington had no basis for violating the agreement.”

Baghaei dismissed suggestions that differing interpretations of the 14-point memorandum had caused it to break down, saying the United States had not cited disagreements over the text or its interpretation as the reason for resuming attacks on Iran.