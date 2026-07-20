IRGC claims Jordanians helped target US forces
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed people in Jordan provided intelligence that helped its forces carry out attacks on US military targets in the country.
In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC alleged the information enabled it to destroy 20 hangars housing US forces at al-Azraq and kill dozens of American troops. It also claimed ballistic missiles struck US C-17 transport aircraft and P-8 surveillance aircraft at Aqaba airport, causing heavy damage.
The IRGC's claims could not be independently verified, and US officials have not commented.