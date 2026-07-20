Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed two oil tankers "exploded and were brought to a halt" late Sunday after attempting to transit the southern Strait of Hormuz under what it described as US pressure.

In a statement carried by Iran's official news agencies, the IRGC said the strategic waterway would remain unsafe "for the passage of chemical fertilizer or even a single drop of oil and gas" as long as US military operations in the region continue.

The force also warned the US military to prepare for "punitive action" over what it called its "illegal violation" of Iranian territory.