Trump says US hit Iran ‘very hard’ in honour of killed troops
US President Donald Trump said the United States had struck Iran “very hard again tonight” in honour of American service members killed in the conflict.
Speaking to reporters after returning to Washington from the World Cup final, Trump said the death toll was “probably three” and described those killed as “great patriots.”
“We feel very badly,” he said, adding that they had been fighting to ensure that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”