A US service member was killed in northern Iraq on Saturday during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, US Central Command said.

A second service member was wounded and was receiving treatment for a minor injury, CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM also said that US personnel had found unidentified remains in Jordan after an Iranian attack on July 17 that killed two US service members and left one missing. An examination to verify the remains was ongoing, CENTCOM added.