Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that Israel would respond forcefully to any Iranian attack, after Israeli and Jordanian forces intercepted an Iranian missile launched toward the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

“If Iran fires missiles at Israel, we will attack them with full force,” Katz said during a visit to a rescue service facility.

“If the United States changes its policy, which is also something that could happen, we are prepared for both defensive and offensive,” he added.