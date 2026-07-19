Iranian media have reported explosions in several cities, including Chabahar, Konarak and Mahshahr along Iran’s southern coast, as well as Tabriz in the northwest.

The reports came shortly after US Central Command announced a new wave of strikes on Iran for the ninth consecutive night.

If confirmed as a US strike, an attack on Tabriz would mark the first reported instance in the latest campaign beyond Iran’s Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman regions.