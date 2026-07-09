US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that US forces carried out another round of strikes against Iran, targeting about 90 military sites along the country’s coastline in an effort to reduce Tehran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes hit air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure. It said the latest operation followed strikes the previous night and came after Iran attacked three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the command.

"CENTCOM forces hit approximately 80 Iranian military targets July 7, including more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats, to impose heavy costs for Iran violating the ceasefire by attacking three commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz," it added.