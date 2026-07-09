Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that the United States had yet to learn that "bullying and breaking promises" no longer came without consequences. In a post on X, he warned that "if you strike, you will be struck," adding that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen only under "Iranian arrangements," not US threats.

"America still hasn’t learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free. Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit. Don’t flail around pointlessly, or you’ll sink even deeper: the Strait of Hormuz will only open with “Iranian arrangements,” not American threats," he said.