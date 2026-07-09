US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday aboard Air Force One that Iran had contacted the US seeking a deal but questioned whether Tehran could be trusted to uphold any agreement. Trump said the US had already “won militarily” and that there were “many ways” to achieve a victory.

"There are many ways we can win it. We already won militarily and they have a little left and they want to make a deal so badly. They called a little while ago, they want to make a deal so badly. I just do not know if they are worthy of making a deal. I do not know if they can honor the deal, that is the problem," Trump said.