The White House is preparing for a possible multi-day or even multi-week exchange of fire with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the duration and intensity of the escalation depending on Tehran’s next moves, Axios reported, citing US officials.

A US official said that parts of Iran’s leadership were unhappy with recent developments and “started shooting,” prompting Washington to respond with a stronger military response. The official said the US was willing to wait for a deal but would not accept an agreement that did not meet its demands, the report added.

The report said the current escalation could last from “a day or two” to “a week or a month,” depending on whether Iran continues attacks on commercial ships in the strategic waterway. It added that a campaign that began with efforts to degrade Iran’s missile capabilities and nuclear program has evolved into an open-ended confrontation over one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.