Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday its naval and aerospace forces carried out a joint missile and drone operation targeting US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, adding that "key infrastructure and facilities at the bases were hit."

The statement said the strikes targeted Arifjan and Ali Al Salem bases in Kuwait, as well as Juffair and Sheikh Isa bases in Bahrain. The IRGC warned that further US attacks would lead to additional responses against American bases in the region.