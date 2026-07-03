Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on Friday for closer strategic ties with China and said Iran would not allow any US "interference" in the Strait of Hormuz.

"What is expected is to raise the level of strategic relations between the two countries," Ghalibaf told He Wei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, according to Iranian state media.

"I say clearly that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any US interference in the Strait of Hormuz," he said, adding that Iran had resolved issues affecting the transit of Chinese vessels through the waterway.

Ghalibaf said close political and economic coordination between Iran and China was important to reduce tensions and prevent their spread. He also said Israel was seeking to undermine the understanding reached between Iran and the United States, but that Iran's deterrence would prevent a new war.

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