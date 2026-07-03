Belarusian Speaker of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeyenko met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Friday after arriving to attend funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian state media reported.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on Friday for closer strategic ties with China and said Iran would not allow any US "interference" in the Strait of Hormuz.
"What is expected is to raise the level of strategic relations between the two countries," Ghalibaf told He Wei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, according to Iranian state media.
"I say clearly that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any US interference in the Strait of Hormuz," he said, adding that Iran had resolved issues affecting the transit of Chinese vessels through the waterway.
Ghalibaf said close political and economic coordination between Iran and China was important to reduce tensions and prevent their spread. He also said Israel was seeking to undermine the understanding reached between Iran and the United States, but that Iran's deterrence would prevent a new war.
Former Iran national volleyball coach Iraj Mozaffari has been charged in Canada with 10 sexual offences, most involving teenage girls, Canadian media reported, citing police.
Mozaffari, 57, founder and head coach of the Toop O Toor Volleyball Club in North Vancouver, faces three counts of sexual interference involving a person under 16, two counts of sexual touching of a young person and five counts of sexual assault, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
Police said the alleged offences took place in North Vancouver between January 2016 and December 2024. Four of the five alleged victims were under 18 at the time of the alleged offences.
Canadian media said Mozaffari captained Iran's national youth team and Iran's B national team before later coaching Iran's national volleyball team. He later immigrated to Canada and founded the North Vancouver-based club.
Mozaffari has not entered a plea, and the allegations have not been proven in court. He was released on conditions that include not coaching or mentoring any sport, not holding positions of trust over anyone under 18, and surrendering his travel documents. He is due back in court on July 15.
UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he believed Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium were still at its nuclear facilities, but inspectors needed to return to verify their status after Israeli and US strikes.
"The overall impression is that the material is still there," Grossi told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.
"To be certain, we need to return to the sites, conduct an inspection, and ensure that everything is where it should be," he said.
Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency had not detected "any significant movements" of the material before it lost access to the sites, although the facilities had been heavily damaged and access to some areas was blocked. He said the agency's assessment was based on inspections carried out before the conflict and satellite imagery.
Images published by Iranian state media on Friday showed foreign delegations attending a farewell ceremony for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla.
The images also showed the coffins of Khamenei and members of his family on display during the ceremony.
The attendees mostly included delegations from countries such as India, Pakistan and China. The foreign delegations were led by ministers, lawmakers and other senior officials rather than heads of state or government.
Khamenei was killed on Feb. 28 during Israeli and US airstrikes on Iran. Funeral ceremonies are due to continue before his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Thursday that avenging former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei meant freeing Muslims from what he described as oppression by the United States and Israel.
"Without a doubt, avenging the martyred leader of the revolution means nothing other than freeing all Muslims from the oppression of the United States and the Zionist regime," Ghalibaf said during a meeting with senior Amal Movement official Khalil Hamdan, according to Iranian state media.
Ghalibaf also said Muslims and Shi'ites should preserve their unity, calling it "the great lesson" from Khamenei's leadership.