UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he believed Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium were still at its nuclear facilities, but inspectors needed to return to verify their status after Israeli and US strikes.

"The overall impression is that the material is still there," Grossi told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

"To be certain, we need to return to the sites, conduct an inspection, and ensure that everything is where it should be," he said.

Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency had not detected "any significant movements" of the material before it lost access to the sites, although the facilities had been heavily damaged and access to some areas was blocked. He said the agency's assessment was based on inspections carried out before the conflict and satellite imagery.