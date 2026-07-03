Images published by Iranian state media on Friday showed foreign delegations attending a farewell ceremony for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla.

The images also showed the coffins of Khamenei and members of his family on display during the ceremony.

The attendees mostly included delegations from countries such as India, Pakistan and China. The foreign delegations were led by ministers, lawmakers and other senior officials rather than heads of state or government.

Khamenei was killed on Feb. 28 during Israeli and US airstrikes on Iran. Funeral ceremonies are due to continue before his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9.

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