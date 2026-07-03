Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Thursday that avenging former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei meant freeing Muslims from what he described as oppression by the United States and Israel.

"Without a doubt, avenging the martyred leader of the revolution means nothing other than freeing all Muslims from the oppression of the United States and the Zionist regime," Ghalibaf said during a meeting with senior Amal Movement official Khalil Hamdan, according to Iranian state media.

Ghalibaf also said Muslims and Shi'ites should preserve their unity, calling it "the great lesson" from Khamenei's leadership.