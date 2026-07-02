US resumes some air shipments of dollars to Iraq months after suspending them to pressure Baghdad to distance itself from Iran, The New York Times reported, citing two aides to Iraq’s prime minister.

“The dollar shipments to Iraq have resumed,” Haider al-Aboudi, a spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, said, adding that “the problem has been resolved.”

The report said US security cooperation and funding for Iraqi security services remained suspended.

The Trump administration halted the shipments in April, withholding Iraqi funds earned from oil sales as Washington pushed Baghdad to rein in Iran-linked militias and block prime ministerial candidates seen as close to Tehran, the report said.