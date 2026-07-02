Former hostage Siamak Namazi said on Wednesday Iran's calls for "national reconciliation" are contradicted by recent detentions, adding that environmental activists Houman Jowkar and Sepideh Kashani, along with Kashani’s sister, Sima, were detained during a security raid.

"According to their lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, who was also my lawyer in Iran, no one has said which security agency made the arrests, where they are being held, or what charges, if any, they face. The arrests were carried out just before a long holiday, when the courts are effectively closed and families have nowhere to turn," he posted on X.

"The Islamic Republic speaks of the need for "national reconciliation." Then explain this to me. Explain how dragging away two of Iran's finest people, along with a woman with MS who was caring for her recovering father, without charges, without transparency, and without due process is reconciliation," Namazi added.