Iran is ‘getting everything it wanted’ in US-Iran talks, McMaster says
Former US national security adviser H R McMaster said on Wednesday Iran is benefiting from indirect US-Iran negotiations, adding Tehran is “getting everything that they wanted.”
McMaster said sanctions relief and eased oil restrictions were providing Iran with “big paychecks,” which he argued could help it rebuild its military capabilities and regional proxy networks, speaking on CBS.
"They're getting the infusion of cash they desperately needed to get themselves up off the mat," he added.