Hormuz is under Iran’s control, not CENTCOM’s, Iranian deputy FM says
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday the Strait of Hormuz is "under Iran's command, not CENTCOM's," adding that a military meeting in Bahrain cannot establish a legal or security order for the Persian Gulf.
"Hormuz is defined under Iran's command, not CENTCOM. A military summit in Bahrain cannot establish legal order and security for the Persian Gulf," he posted on X. "The region's security will be ensured through the end of interventions and the US withdrawal from the area, respect for countries' sovereignty, and acceptance of new geopolitical realities—not under the military umbrella of America."