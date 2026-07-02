Hardline lawmaker Kamran Ghazanfari said what he described as a “political coup” is being carried out against Iran’s supreme leader, adding that efforts are underway to scale back street ceremonies and reduce the influence of institutions aligned with him.

"Pezeshkian and those around him are strengthening the Supreme National Security Council and diminishing the role of the supreme leader and parliament. They have devised a plan to sideline the leadership of the system. Their plan is to make the Supreme National Security Council the sole decision-making body. It is a kind of political coup that they are advancing step by step. The people must remain mobilized to neutralize this conspiracy," he said in a video posted on X on Wednesday.

Ghazanfari said large sums of money were being used to discourage eulogists and speakers from taking part in nightly public gatherings.

"A letter has been sent to the Basij instructing them not to support these gatherings. Parliament has also been effectively shut down for four months so that representatives cannot protest this so-called political coup against the leadership of the system," he added.