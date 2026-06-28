Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned recent attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that implementation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was “essential.”

“I strongly condemn the recent attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and in the Strait of Hormuz,” Cooper said on X.

“These reckless attacks, including on international shipping, are putting civilian lives at risk, and curtailing freedom of navigation. The implementation of the US–Iran agreement is essential to keep people safe and ships moving,” she said.