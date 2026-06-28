Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain
Saudi Arabia condemned Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday and said the strikes also targeted maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Saudi foreign ministry called the attacks a violation of international law and the UN Charter, saying they undermined international efforts to restore security and stability in the region.
Riyadh said it stood in full solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and supported any measures they take to protect their sovereignty and security.