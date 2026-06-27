Iranian foreign policy analyst Ali Samadzadeh suggested that Tehran could support Hezbollah in Lebanon by using tools such as Yemen’s Ansarallah and cutting Saudi Arabia’s oil exports.

In remarks reported in Iranian media, he said Iran could exert pressure on Riyadh - and by extension the United States and the Lebanese government - without firing a single shot. Samadzadeh also claimed that Iran has “contained the US military machine” and described Saudi Arabia as “not significant” in comparison.