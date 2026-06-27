CENTCOM releases footage of retaliatory strikes on Iran
US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday released footage of airstrikes on Iranian targets carried out in response to Tehran's drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday released footage of airstrikes on Iranian targets carried out in response to Tehran's drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
A House Democrat said on Friday that US retaliatory strikes against Iran suggest the conflict is far from over, warning that he does not believe “this war is anywhere near over,” according to CBS News.
Representative Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia also questioned the durability of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, arguing that Iran is difficult to deal with and that US foreign policy has contributed to the breakdown of diplomatic frameworks.
Iranian MP Mohammad Manan Raisi said that those without access to the discussions in the Supreme National Security Council are not aware of its contents, adding that he has information that a senior figure reportedly said they would step aside and leave if an agreement with US was not signed.
"I have information that a senior figure said if the agreement is not signed, I will no longer be here, I will step aside and leave. Our military commanders were caught at a crossroads. If they had opposed the other side, the country would have fallen into a political vacuum and there could have been renewed division on the streets so they chose the lesser of two bad options," he said.
Hardline influencer Ehsan Hosseini said on Friday that those calling for negotiation after US military action are effectively addressing a non-existent party.
"The response to America's military aggression is not a missile but negotiation, do not play in the field of Netanyahu, Trump, and the stability-seekers who are seeking to disrupt the agreement," he posted on X. "If we analyze it this way, the consensus-makers are seeking an agreement that has no second party!"
The naval branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it responded to what it called a US “violation of commitments” by targeting “US Army deployment sites in the region.”
In a statement, it said the response followed a US airstrike on Iran, which it described as a breach of a ceasefire and international arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz.
“According to Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, arrangements for controlling transit and movement in the Strait of Hormuz are under the responsibility of the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, the United States, by inciting various parties, sought to violate this commitment, and an appropriate response was given, and it will be the same going forward. In the event of a repeated act of aggression, our response will be broader than this," the statement added.
US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday Iran “signed a ceasefire agreement” and warned that “violence will be met with violence,” adding that disagreements over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) can be resolved by phone.
"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," he posted on X.