Iranian MP Mohammad Manan Raisi said that those without access to the discussions in the Supreme National Security Council are not aware of its contents, adding that he has information that a senior figure reportedly said they would step aside and leave if an agreement with US was not signed.

"I have information that a senior figure said if the agreement is not signed, I will no longer be here, I will step aside and leave. Our military commanders were caught at a crossroads. If they had opposed the other side, the country would have fallen into a political vacuum and there could have been renewed division on the streets so they chose the lesser of two bad options," he said.