House Democrat says US strikes show Iran conflict not nearing end
A House Democrat said on Friday that US retaliatory strikes against Iran suggest the conflict is far from over, warning that he does not believe “this war is anywhere near over,” according to CBS News.
Representative Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia also questioned the durability of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, arguing that Iran is difficult to deal with and that US foreign policy has contributed to the breakdown of diplomatic frameworks.