Hardliner criticizes calls for negotiation in response to US military action
Hardline influencer Ehsan Hosseini said on Friday that those calling for negotiation after US military action are effectively addressing a non-existent party.
"The response to America's military aggression is not a missile but negotiation, do not play in the field of Netanyahu, Trump, and the stability-seekers who are seeking to disrupt the agreement," he posted on X. "If we analyze it this way, the consensus-makers are seeking an agreement that has no second party!"