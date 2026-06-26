The naval branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it responded to what it called a US “violation of commitments” by targeting “US Army deployment sites in the region.”

In a statement, it said the response followed a US airstrike on Iran, which it described as a breach of a ceasefire and international arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz.

“According to Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, arrangements for controlling transit and movement in the Strait of Hormuz are under the responsibility of the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, the United States, by inciting various parties, sought to violate this commitment, and an appropriate response was given, and it will be the same going forward. In the event of a repeated act of aggression, our response will be broader than this," the statement added.