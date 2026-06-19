An Iranian lawmaker warned that reopening the Strait of Hormuz before a full ceasefire in Lebanon and an Israeli withdrawal would amount to the “premature birth” of the US memorandum’s implementation.

Meysam Zohourian wrote on X that any opening in the Strait of Hormuz before those conditions were met would signal Iran’s acceptance of implementing the memorandum with Washington.

The phrase sharpened criticism of the sequencing of the agreement, suggesting that movement on Hormuz could hand Washington an early win before Iran’s demands on Lebanon are met.