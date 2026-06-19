On June 16, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced that studies for a power-grid connection between Iran and Qatar were nearing completion and that implementation was beginning.

The project revives a 2022 memorandum of understanding signed during President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Doha, which envisaged electricity exchanges of up to 1,000 megawatts through a subsea link.

The announcement comes as Iran grapples with a deepening electricity crisis, sanctions pressure and vulnerabilities exposed by recent conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Energy diplomacy under pressure

The proposed interconnection is more than a technical project.

If completed, it could allow electricity to flow in either direction during periods of peak demand or disruption. Qatar's gas-fired generation could help support Iran during shortages, while Tehran could seek to export power when domestic demand is lower.

More broadly, the project reflects Iran's effort to deepen economic ties with Gulf neighbours and reduce its regional isolation. Qatar has long maintained relations with Iran, the United States and other Gulf states while playing a recurring mediating role in regional diplomacy.

For Tehran, electricity trade offers revenue, political leverage and a way to project itself as a regional energy actor despite sanctions and mounting domestic constraints.

The project could also serve as a modest step toward wider Gulf electricity integration. Linking Iran to the GCC Interconnection Authority network would remain politically and technically difficult, but the Qatar connection would mark one of the few tangible efforts in recent years to expand energy cooperation across a region long divided by geopolitical rivalries.

Yet Iran's own power shortages raise questions about how realistic those ambitions are.

A worsening power crisis

Iran's electricity system faces mounting strain from years of underinvestment, aging infrastructure, sanctions, inefficient consumption, fuel constraints and drought-related pressure on hydropower generation.

Although installed generation capacity appears substantial on paper, actual available supply is often significantly lower because of plant outages, fuel shortages, declining efficiency and transmission losses.

The situation becomes especially acute during the summer, when air conditioning, industrial demand and urban consumption push the grid beyond available capacity.

Iran's parliamentary research center has warned that the country could face a summer electricity deficit of around 13,640 megawatts, equivalent to roughly 17% of projected peak demand.

Blackouts, industrial shutdowns and disruptions to public services have become increasingly common.

This context helps explain why the Qatar project matters. While Iranian officials often present such initiatives as evidence of the country's emergence as a regional energy hub, the interconnection may be just as important as a potential source of imported electricity during periods of domestic stress.

Without major investment in generation, transmission and fuel supply, the project could ultimately expose Iran's dependence on its neighbours rather than demonstrate export strength.

Iran has relatively few options for addressing the crisis quickly. Sanctions continue to restrict access to modern turbines, grid equipment, financing and foreign expertise, while meaningful electricity-price reforms remain politically sensitive. Expanding renewable energy would help, but doing so requires investment, storage capacity and transmission upgrades that cannot be deployed overnight.

Regional electricity trade is therefore one of the few tools available to Tehran in the short term.

The shadow of war

Recent conflict has further highlighted Iran's energy vulnerabilities.

Strikes on infrastructure linked to South Pars, the giant gas field that underpins much of Iran's electricity generation, underscored how disruptions to gas production can quickly affect power supplies.

The conflict also exposed broader risks facing Gulf energy systems. Iranian attacks on facilities linked to Qatar's energy sector demonstrated how regional infrastructure could become vulnerable during periods of military escalation.

As a result, the proposed interconnection carries both economic and strategic significance. It could strengthen resilience and create incentives for cooperation, but it would also add another piece of critical infrastructure exposed to future crises.

Opportunities and limits

An Iran-Qatar electricity link could provide benefits for both countries.

Cross-border interconnections can improve grid stability, reduce reserve requirements and provide emergency support during disruptions. Over time, they may also help integrate renewable energy by balancing supply across larger networks.

The technical challenges are significant but manageable. A subsea high-voltage connection would require substantial investment, converter stations, cybersecurity protections and close operational coordination.

The larger obstacles may be political and financial.

US sanctions could deter banks, insurers and international engineering firms from participating in Iran-linked infrastructure projects. Broader Gulf integration would face additional political hurdles after years of regional tension.

Outlook

The Qatar interconnection ultimately reveals as much about Iran's domestic weaknesses as its regional ambitions.

Faced with sanctions, underinvestment and a worsening electricity crisis, Tehran has increasingly turned to energy diplomacy, regional trade and cross-border infrastructure as tools for managing pressure at home.

The project could strengthen Iran-Qatar ties, improve energy resilience and create a modest opening toward wider regional cooperation.

But its significance lies less in the electricity it may eventually carry than in what it reveals about Iran's broader predicament: a country seeking regional influence through energy diplomacy while increasingly dependent on external partnerships to manage mounting pressures at home.