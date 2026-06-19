A member of parliament’s National Security Committee criticized Iran’s announced 60-day fee waiver for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, questioning why Israeli vessels should be allowed to transit without payment.

Mahmoud Nabavian wrote on X that, according to the Supreme National Security Council, Iran would not charge commercial ships crossing the strait during the 60-day period. He asked whether the decision reflected Iran’s own choice or had been made under US pressure.

Nabavian said allowing Israeli ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without payment contradicted Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s position on cutting off Israel’s economic arteries.