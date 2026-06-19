Tehran’s interim Friday prayer leader said Iran’s support for Hezbollah last week carried several messages, including what he described as a display of unity across the so-called “Resistance Front.”

Ahmad Khatami told worshippers at Friday prayers in Tehran that what Iranian officials say about war is not rhetoric and is implemented in practice.

He described the United States and Israel as untrustworthy, saying they do not understand negotiation or ceasefires and only understand force.