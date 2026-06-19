A hardline religious speaker seized on Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s caveat about the US memorandum to call for a "movement to return to the Leader’s position," sharpening pressure on President Masoud Pezeshkian’s government even as some critics have softened their tone after the message.
Esmail Ramezani said Khamenei’s statement that he had approved the memorandum despite holding a different view should become a rallying point for those who oppose the path now set for talks with Washington.
“Now that the Supreme Leader has announced that his view was something else, the people must demand the launch of a movement to return to the Leader’s position,” Ramezani said.
He urged supporters who had taken part in street rallies during the war to gather again and demand that the country follow Khamenei’s stated view rather than the memorandum’s announced path.
Ramezani also called for the 60-day negotiation track to be undermined if a memorandum had already been signed, saying officials should not proceed along the announced path.
“If a memorandum has been signed, somehow back out of those 60 days of negotiations and do not go down the path that has been announced,” he said.
His comments point to a harder line than many official reactions after Khamenei’s Thursday message. The IRGC, for example, backed officials pursuing the memorandum while warning of military retaliation if the United States broke the deal.
Khamenei’s message gave conditional cover to the memorandum while distancing himself from its consequences, saying he had authorized it after Pezeshkian and the Supreme National Security Council accepted responsibility for protecting Iran’s rights and those of the regional allied militant groups.