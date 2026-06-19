The head of communications, media and cultural affairs at Iran’s parliament said the same strategic command guides both negotiations with the United States and the military field, after Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said he had approved the understanding despite opposing it.

Iman Shamsaei described Khamenei’s message as a sign of democracy, arguing that the decision showed political responsibility rather than one-man rule.

“The negotiation war room is the same as the battlefield war room,” he said, adding that any threat would face a rapid response.

Khamenei earlier said he had agreed to implement the understanding with Washington after President Masoud Pezeshkian accepted responsibility for safeguarding Iran’s rights.